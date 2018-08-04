DEH cracks down on absent workers

DEH Operations Manager, Ronald Dilbert told Cayman 27 the Solid Waste Section has made steps to improve garbage pickup, but there’s still more to be done.

“There has been some progress. Unfortunately, it is going to be a long haul,” he said.

He explained, “We still have some disciplinary issues to deal with to improve the absenteeism. That is, some of the things that were not in place before or not done as it should have been.”

Mr. Dilbert said the recent change in leadership has had an impact in clearing away some of the issues in garbage collection.

One of them was identifying employees who are not showing up for work

“Once a person knows that they are being monitored that closely. Even if they are apprehensive about a change in behaviour, that type of monitoring actually forces people to behave differently,” Mr. Dilbert said.

He also said senior managers are going out on trucks to see what employees experience on a daily basis.

“We are just going to treat our as we should. Because we don’t want to have a situation where we assuming that someone is faking an injury.”

He told Cayman 27 it was paying off already.

“The public should have seen a major improvement on the way their bins are being handled. The allocations that the garbage is in should be a lot cleaner than before.”

This, he said, was the result of a re-training programme for workers.

