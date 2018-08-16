Deputy Governor’s office cuts civil service red tape

Acting Deputy Governor Hon. Gloria McField-Nixon says during an assessment of overall service levels, they identified several ways the Civil Service could deliver the same high-level service, without requiring as many steps.

She said the ultimate aim is to bring Cayman’s Civil Service to “world-class” standards through reducing costs, paperwork and time spent by customers.

Mrs. McField-Nixon illustrated using the Customs Department, “Before most people show up at work the Customs Department on average, is already dealing with accommodating thirty or more persons by opening their doors an hour earlier.”

She said there were ten key government departments identified for streamlining in the ‘Cutting the Red Tape’ programme, including those Mrs. Mcfield-Nixon described as having “high demand” services.

These included Immigration, Customs, and General Registry.

The acting Deputy Governor said the public can expect the continued rollout of improvements.

Cayman 27 tried to get a cost from the Deputy Governor’s office for the improvements. We are still waiting for a response to our query.

For a full list of the improvements, you can go to: odg.gov.ky

