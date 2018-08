Police have arrested a 26-year-old North Side man whom, they say, is involved in last Saturday’s armed home invasion in Palm Dale off Crewe Road.

Police say they arrested the man with the help of RCIPS canine Baron.

They said the dog chased and cornered the suspect during an operation in North Side on Wednesday (1 August) morning.

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and related offences.

He is yet to be charged.

