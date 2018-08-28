Education Minister to conduct special needs survey

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has said she is disturbed by statistics that show an increase in demand for special education services.

Mrs. O’Connor-Connolly said she plans to meet with the minister responsible with for child and family affairs to speak about the issue and investigate what might be wrong.

“First to conduct a scientific and a social survey, to find out what is going on, because want to make sure those needs are addressed,

Mrs. O’Connor-Connolly said the ministry was able to hire eight special needs teachers, including a speech therapist and an occupational therapist, for this school year.

She also announced that several schools that have been waiting for years for special needs transportation would finally get new buses.

