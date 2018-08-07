EE stabbing suspect at large, victim in stable condition

Police say the man behind last week’s stabbing in East End remains at large and his male victim is still hospitalised. The victim is stable condition. According to the RCIPS the stabbing happened just after 5:15 p.m. last Tuesday (31 July) at an address on Sea View Road. Police say the victim was standing outside a residence there when a man he knows approached on a bicycle and stabbed him.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bodden Town police station at 947-2220.

