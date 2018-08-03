Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News

ESO: Cayman’s economy grows while debt falls

August 2, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Cayman’s economy and fiscal surplus continue to grow while the country’s debt continues to fall.  Those are among the highlights coming out of the Economic and Statistics Office’s compendium of statistics, released on Thursday (2 August). 

 Click here for the full 2017 Compendium of Statistics.

Central government in 2017 recorded its highest overall fiscal surplus on record, a total of $140.6 million. The surplus comes after government revenue increased by 6.7 percent while spending increased only .8 percent.

Cayman’s estimated gross domestic product rose by 2.9 percent last year.
That’s down from 3 percent growth in 2015 and 3.1 percent growth in 2016 but still stands as the third-highest rate of growth since 2008. A country’s GDP is the total value of all goods and services produced in a country and is used as a benchmark to measure a country’s economic strength.

The economy remains overwhelmingly powered by the service producing sector, including tourism, construction and financial services.

The hotels and restaurants sector had the highest estimated growth of 8.5 percent. The other top growing industries in 2017 include construction (7.2 percent), mining and quarrying, (5.9 percent), producers of government services (3.7 percent) and real estate, renting and business activities mainly legal and accounting services (2.9%), according to the ESO.  

Meanwhile, Government also slashed its outstanding debt in 2017 from $483.9 million to $449.1 million by the end of 2017.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: