Ex-prisoner spreads motivation to a football camp

Cayman’s prison officers teamed up with FC international free football camp and former inmate George Roper to help spread inspiration and shape young minds, using his life lessons as a platform, Mr. Roper urged the kids to turn away from wrongdoing and prison officer Junior Allan said his job doesn’t only lay within the prison walls but extends to helping Cayman’s youth stay outside those walls.

“We are agents of change in society as well as in the prison and to share with them the consequences of actions no matter how simple it may be, it may have a huge impact on their lives going forward.”

On Wednesday Mr. Allan joined ex-prisoner George Roper and kids at FC International Free Football Camp to send that message home, he applauded Mr. Roper’s efforts.

“Mr. Roper has been an exemplary individual and we support him 100 percent in any venture he is apart of and anytime he calls on the prison, we will be there to share the positive word.”

Mr. Roper said he doesn’t want the youth to make the same mistakes that he made growing up and he’s trying to ensure it doesn’t happen.

“It’s very important to pass it on to the young children so when they grow up they don’t have to go to prison,” said under 15 football national player Breshawn Watson.

“For me as a prisoner to come out and narrate my story to these young kids, I think its something they can identify but most importantly the hold aspect of it is, to ensure that they learn and they become aware of the choices that they make.”

He said he’s hopeful the message they gave to the kids make a positive impact on their lives going forward. The motivation talk was held at the t.e McField sports complex in George Town.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

