The Cayman National Cultural Foundation is promising a Caymanian cultural treat with its latest album offering. This as Cayman’s folk singers and the North Side kitchen band join forces to launch a double album featuring the local songs we know and love. Last Thursday (16 August) the album Come back home was formally launched at a Grand Old House where around 200 attendees were treated to performances from local musical talents. Acting Culture Minister Hon. Joey Hew said the album rings true with the vision and spirit of the culture and heritage policy and strategic plan. Tuesday night (21 August) CNCF Managing Director Marcia Muttoo sat down with Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss the album.
Featuring Cayman culture: Folk singers, NS kitchen band launch album
August 21, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
