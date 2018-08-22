Featuring Cayman culture: Folk singers, NS kitchen band launch album

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation is promising a Caymanian cultural treat with its latest album offering. This as Cayman’s folk singers and the North Side kitchen band join forces to launch a double album featuring the local songs we know and love. Last Thursday (16 August) the album Come back home was formally launched at a Grand Old House where around 200 attendees were treated to performances from local musical talents. Acting Culture Minister Hon. Joey Hew said the album rings true with the vision and spirit of the culture and heritage policy and strategic plan. Tuesday night (21 August) CNCF Managing Director Marcia Muttoo sat down with Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss the album.

