Fire Department puts training to the test

The Cayman Islands Fire Department kicked into action today (01 August) at the West Bay public beach. They put their training to the test using real-life scenarios, like saving a distressed man at sea. Emergency Responders from various departments looked on as the fire crew rescued the victim. Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers said the Fire Department should always be prepared should disaster strike. Today’s first responders in-shore search & rescue exercise was executed to test the fire services in-shore search and rescue capability.

“Today now is to actually put that training, that knowledge in action in a near as possible near life situation as can be done to be better prepared to deal with what may come as a real situation,” Ms. Rivers said.

