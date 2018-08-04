Tomlinson Furniture
Flag Football: Hellcats run wild, Lynx dominate in week four action

August 3, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) continued regular season play Saturday (28 July) with men’s and women’s play at the Ed Bush Playing Field.

Quarterback Erica Bosch found Vania Cornwall and Christiana Parker in the end zone as the Greenhouse Lynx dominated the Burger King Rebelz in a 34-6 victory.

“We came out and executed, we played hard and played as a team, and that’s all that matters. We trained, we knew what we had to do, we got organized, and everybody came out and did their part” said Cornwall.

In the men’s division, quarterback William Peguero found Terry Ballard, and Douglas Hankiss as the Miller Lite Hellcats squeaked by the Uncle Clem’s Wolves 14-12.

“It was hard fought game, we had a lot of challenges on offense. We are still building chemistry, we are very young. We have a tough time on defense, we were short players. We did what we had to do to survive” said Peguero.

To view the entire week four scores visit ciffa.ky.

