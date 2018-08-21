Flag Football: Lynx, Panthers stay strong in Week 7 action

Just one week away from the 2017 Women’s Finals rematch, the Greenhouse Lynx defeated the Maples Jaguars 14-6 Saturday (18 August) in week seven of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) Premier League.

For the Lynx, Shenel Gall & Denicia Cranston provided the offense, while Khadijah Chisholm scored the lone touchdown for Maples. Lynx’s Lanisia McLaughlin said the team must tighten before next week’s all important week eight game.

“We sort of fumbled the ball a lot, we committed a few unnecessary turnovers but we did make a comeback and scored a touchdown.”

In the men’s division, the Burger King Panthers met Maples in a week one rematch with the defending men’s champions winning 13-0. In the first half, Paul Chin caught a Brendon Malice pass to put them up early. In the second half, Malice pitched to running back Ryan Pull on a 15-yard option play, setting up a qb sneak on the ensuing play for the game’s second score. Pull said the team is still finding it’s path after the loss of quarterback Nick Miscioscia in the offseason.

“We rely on the running game, we have to throw everything we have at them, whatever we can to get in the end zone. We are very well prepared for these games.”

In the second women’s game of the day, the Wolverines defeated the Rebelz 26-6, while a fourth quarter Terry Ballard touchdown in the followed by a Perry Levy two-point conversion helped the Hellcats defeat the Titans 14-13 in the men’s division.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

