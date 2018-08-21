Tomlinson Furniture
Flag Football: Lynx, Panthers stay strong in Week 7 action

August 20, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Just one week away from the 2017 Women’s Finals rematch, the Greenhouse Lynx defeated the Maples Jaguars 14-6 Saturday (18 August) in week seven of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) Premier League.

For the Lynx, Shenel Gall & Denicia Cranston provided the offense, while Khadijah Chisholm scored the lone touchdown for Maples. Lynx’s Lanisia McLaughlin said the team must tighten before next week’s all important week eight game.

“We sort of fumbled the ball a lot, we committed a few unnecessary turnovers but we did make a comeback and scored a touchdown.”

In the men’s division, the Burger King Panthers met Maples in a week one rematch with the defending men’s champions winning 13-0. In the first half, Paul Chin caught a Brendon Malice pass to put them up early. In the second half, Malice pitched to running back Ryan Pull on a 15-yard option play, setting up a qb sneak on the ensuing play for the game’s second score. Pull said the team is still finding it’s path after the loss of quarterback Nick Miscioscia in the offseason.

“We rely on the running game, we have to throw everything we have at them, whatever we can to get in the end zone. We are very well prepared for these games.”

In the second women’s game of the day, the Wolverines defeated the Rebelz 26-6, while a fourth quarter Terry Ballard touchdown in the followed by a Perry Levy two-point conversion helped the Hellcats defeat the Titans 14-13 in the men’s division.

 

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

