Flag Football: Panthers edge Hellcats in OT, Vipers tame Jags to stay undefeated

Touchdowns from Ramon Sealy and Andrew Frederick helped the Burger King Panthers to a 13-6 overtime win over the Miller Lite Hellcats Saturday (11 August) in week five of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) held at the Ed Bush Playing Field.

Quarterback Brendon Malice says the win did not come easy.

“It was a really back and forth game. They did a good job of stopping us in the red zone. They had a lot of momentum, they played with a lot of energy. It was hard to get our team to respond to that. I think we were expecting them to make more mistakes since they are a young team, but they’re improving each week. They forced us to battle back, and we were lucky to get the win in overtime.”

In the women’s division, the HSM Vipers stayed undefeated with a dominate 20-0 win over the Maples Jaguars. Ericia Burke led the way with a touchdown while going 2-3 on extra points. Shannelle Frederick and Carly Dignam provided the additional offense with a touchdown each. Dignam said

“The key was a lot of different looks on offense. Everyone was getting playing time, different options, and special plays, we threw everything at them. The Jaguars are a great team, they’re new, they never give up.”

Here is a look at the all the scores from week five of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association:

Titans 14 vs Wolves 13

Vipers 20 vs Jaguars 0

Panthers 14 vs Hellcats 6

Wolverines 7 vs Sharks 0

Maples 12 vs Hellcats 6

Sharks 6 vs Rebelz 0

