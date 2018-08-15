Football: Academy edge Elite 2-1 to take Under-21 FA Cup

A goal by Jayden Downey in the 42nd minute helped Academy Sports Club edge Elite Sports Club 2-1 Saturday (11 August) in the finals of the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Under-21 FA Cup.

In the 28th minute, Elite’s Cody Ebanks fired from distance outside and left of the box to beat Academy keeper Jacob Whewell for an early 1-0 lead. In the 40th minute, some superb from Academy ended with Alex Loginov streaking down the left side to gather and bury the tying goal.

Moments later, a flurry of action inside the Elite box saw Downey tap the winner past the outstretched Elite keeper to secure the victory. Afterwards both Loginov and Downey credited the team’s preparation.

“We made sure we got our tactics right. We supported each other, even when they scored the first goal we still got back up, scored two more and held the play, and played heads up” said Loginov.

Downey, who is headed to Florida’s Montverde Academy, says it was the perfect way to finish the season.

“This is my last year at this club, so it felt great to score the winning goal and get us our trophy just before I leave. I didn’t think we would come up short, we had our game plan and we stuck to it.”

Academy Sports Club has now won 2018 titles in six titles in five different age groups for the season:

Under 21 – FA Cup winner

Under-11 Girls – Champions

Under-11 Boys – Champions

Under-13 Boys – Champions

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

