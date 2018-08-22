Football: Bermuda tops Cayman 4-0 in testy day two match up

A second half red card for Cayman’s Jynu Jacob was the tipping point of frustration as Cayman’s National Boys Under-14’s lost 4-0 Monday (20 August) to Bermuda on day two of the Caribbean Football Union’s (CFU) Challenge Series.

Sincere Hall scored twice to lead the way (7′, 52′ PEN) for Bermuda who sits atop of the Group D standings with a record of 2-0. Cayman falls to third in the group at 1-1.

In the first half, consistent pressure from Bermuda kept Cayman from creating quality chances. Cayman’s frustrations led to a midfield tackle, setting up a Bermudian set piece in the 27th minute. Jason McMillan-Collett’s failed clearance landed in his own net to put Bermuda up 2-0.

With four changes to start the second half, Cayman looked to reignite it’s side. In the 52nd minute, however, another Cayman tackle was whistled, this time in the box for a penalty. Hall stepped up to put it past second half keeper Alex Anglin for a 3-0 Bermuda lead.

Bermuda’s Athaio Burgess added a fourth in the 66th minute. With a number of warning and three cards being issued in the second half by referee Steffon Dewar, Assistant Coach Garth Anderson admits the team lost their composure.

“We just came off an 11-0 victory, we expected to come in and feel out the team in the first 15 minutes. We lost focus and concentration in the early part of the game, making two mistakes which never really helped our cause.”

Bermuda Head Coach Cecoy Robinson says his team took advantage of Cayman’s overly aggression approach.

“I think they got a little emotionally involved, they tried to go a little too hard, then the calls starting coming, and they started to get frustrated.”

Cayman will face Cuba on the final day of the competition Wednesday (22 August) at 7:45 pm, while Bermuda takes on the US Virgin Islands at 6:45 pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

