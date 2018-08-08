Tomlinson Furniture
Football: Cayman blanks Guyana 2-0 to stay undefeated at CONCACAF Girls U15 Championships

August 7, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Molly Kehoe scored her third goal of the 2018 CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championships Tuesday (7 August) as Cayman defeated Guyana 2-0 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

After a scoreless opening frame, Cayman’s Ethana Villalobos put Cayman ahead in the 37th minute. Villalobos said she was thrilled to score her first international goal.

“I am so honored and excited. I couldn’t have done it without the team’s effort. Alexia made the through pass to me followed by Molly. The next game is going to be tough, but I am still motivated to put goals in the back of the net.”

Kehoe added a second in the 50th minute to give Cayman a two-goal advantage. The Sunset Football Club standout said Guyana made for a tough opponent.

“Today’s game was not how we wanted to start, but in the second half Ethana started with a good goal. I ended with another good goal. It was a tough game, but Thursday’s game is going to be even tougher. We need to work as a team even better. I think we will do even better.”

Cayman now has 6 goals in two games while surrendering just one, thanks to consecutive steady performances in net by goalkeeper Satiah Miller.

“Today’s game was much more physical, but Coach reinforced one-team, one-goal, and we all pulled together in the second half. I was determined not to let anything cross. We are ready mentally.”

Cayman will get the day off Wednesday (8 August), returning to the pitch Thursday for the final Group E Division Two game versus Saint Lucia.

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

