Football: Cayman lose 1-0 to Barbados in CONCACAF Girls U15 finale

August 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Girls Under-15 national football squad finished the CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championships Friday (10 August) in heartbreaking fashion.

A goal by Bajan forward Caitlin Padmore in the 32nd was the difference as Cayman lost 1-0. Raeanne Ebanks-Hydes and Kalie Ebanks were substituted by Alexia Bromfield and Shayna Windsor shortly after.

In the 36th minute, Kiara Lemay relieved goalkeeper Satiah Miller.

Late in the second half, Riley Doyle and Kasey Golding replaced Ethana Villalobos Shuwayne Fyne. Cayman’s Molly Kehoe, who captained the team in place of an injured Artemis Deslandes-Hydes, says the team are disappointed with the result.

“It wasn’t how we wanted to end. We competed, and we played well, but we just couldn’t find the net.”

Cayman will finish the CONCACAF Championships 2-2, with six goals for and six goals against.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

