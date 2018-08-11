Football: Cayman lose 1-0 to Barbados in CONCACAF Girls U15 finale

Cayman’s Girls Under-15 national football squad finished the CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championships Friday (10 August) in heartbreaking fashion.

A goal by Bajan forward Caitlin Padmore in the 32nd was the difference as Cayman lost 1-0. Raeanne Ebanks-Hydes and Kalie Ebanks were substituted by Alexia Bromfield and Shayna Windsor shortly after.

In the 36th minute, Kiara Lemay relieved goalkeeper Satiah Miller.

Late in the second half, Riley Doyle and Kasey Golding replaced Ethana Villalobos Shuwayne Fyne. Cayman’s Molly Kehoe, who captained the team in place of an injured Artemis Deslandes-Hydes, says the team are disappointed with the result.

“It wasn’t how we wanted to end. We competed, and we played well, but we just couldn’t find the net.”

Cayman will finish the CONCACAF Championships 2-2, with six goals for and six goals against.

