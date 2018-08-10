Tomlinson Furniture
Football: Cayman loses 4-0 to Guyana, will face Barbados in finale of CONCACAF Girls U15 Championships

August 9, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Girls Under-15 national football squad suffered their first loss of the 2018 CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championships Thursday (9 August) falling 4-0 to Guyana.

The Guyanese opened the scoring just two minutes into the game courtesy of Giana Hilton. Just nine minutes later, Guyana’s Cassandra Shepherd made it 2-0. Guyana’s Freegeanne Baptiste extended the lead to 3-0 in the 22nd minute. Shuquan Fontenelle added insult to injury in the 35th minute to make it 4-0.

Cayman finished second in Group E Division Two with two wins and one loss, scoring six goals and surrendering five. They will play second place Barbados of Group D. A win puts Cayman in a strong position to advance to Group D for the 2020 CONCACAF Championships.

