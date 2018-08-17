Football: Future’s Dre Tibbetts gets U17 Atletico Madrid invite

16-year old Barry Dre Tibbetts will get the opportunity to play with one of La Liga’s top clubs.

The Future Sports Club standout was invited Thursday (16 August) to join Atletico Madrid’s Under-17 programme for a week long training session. After participating in the Spanish club’s camp held 6th-17th August at the Ed Bush Playing Field, Coordinator Juan Rojan said the local footballer deserved the opportunity.

“The three coaches spoke about which kid had the most skill to go to the camp. We thought Barry was a great player, and a really good guy, and he deserved a chance.”

Tibbetts says it’s a dream come true.

“It feels great to be able to travel the world to play something I love, and to be able to be seen by these coaches is a great feeling.”

The centre midfielder said the coaches were impressed with his ability, and he wants to use this unique opportunity to take another step in his development.

“The coaches liked how technical I am, and, me personally I’d like to put more effort to becoming better and better.”

