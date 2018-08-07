Football: Girls U15 dominate in 4-1 opener of CONCACAF Championships

A brace from Sunset Football Club’s Molly Kehoe was more than enough to help Cayman’s Girls Under-15 national football team to a 4-1 win Monday (6 August) over Bahamas at the CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championships, held at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

“Overall, we played a very good game. Our first half was better than our second half. The expectations have been high, which has improved our attitude, behaviour, diet and our game” said captain Artemis Deslandes-Hydes.

Cayman’s Chloe Bentick-Lalli opened the scoring in the 12th minute after gathering a deflected pass and striking it past the Bahamian keeper.

Moments later, Alexia Bromfield streaked down the middle of the pitch, past the Bahamas defenders, and fired it 20-plus feet in stride over the outstretched goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

In the 35th minute, Ethana Villalobos crossed to an unmarked Molly Kehoe in the box who tapped it past the Bahamian keeper to make it 3-0 going into half. Kehoe would add a second in the 66th minute.

Cayman will play Guyana Tuesday (7 August) in the Group E Division Two match up starting at 9:00 am EST.

Watch the live stream of the game on the CONCACAF.com

