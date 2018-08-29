Former Chamber head bemoans ‘lack of transparency’ in port process

The former head of the Chamber of Commerce is sounding off about what he described as a lack of transparency surrounding the largest capital works project in the country’s history – the proposed cruise berthing facility.

Despite the Tourism Ministry’s claims to the contrary, published in a full page newspaper ad Monday, Johann Moxam said too many questions remain unanswered for a project of this scope and scale.

“This is an important matter, it can severely impact the future of the Cayman Islands and again, the unwillingness to address significant and realistic environmental, financial, and socio-economic concerns by the government drives me to speak publicly and ask the questions,” said Mr. Moxam, who also spoke at length about the issue on Tuesday morning’s edition of Cayman Crosstalk on Cayman 27 sister station Rooster 101.

Government has long said the cruise piers will be moved into deeper waters to address environmental concerns, but no designs or schematics have been made publicly available.

Government said it’s being as transparent as it can without compromising the procurement process.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

