Four new members, new chair appointed to National Conservation Council

August 9, 2018
Joe Avary
East End’s McFarlane Connolly has been tapped to lead the National Conservation Council as chair, filling the position vacated by Christine Rose-Smyth back in January.

Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour told Cayman 27 for continuity’s sake, Cabinet picked Mr. Connolly, a current member, to serve as chair through early September.

Cabinet also appointed three other voting members, Ed Chisholm, Dominic Oliver Williams, and Franklin Thompson. Nadie Hardie replaces Christina Pineda as the National Trust’s council representative.

“I believe this will allow the council to remain strong and well and get back to its original buisiness in conservation,” Mr. Seymour told Cayman 27 Thursday morning (9 August).

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

