FRC says students need to be responsible for each other

With a week to go before the new school term Family Resource Programme Co-ordinator Charmaine Miller has said school bullying remains something of a problem.

Ms. Miller said the issue of school bullying can be solved by creating a culture of responsibility among students.

“It’s really about getting people to recognize that they too have a social responsibility and that bullying affects the entire school system. Whether or not you are seeing it in the hallway and are ignoring it because it isn’t happening to you, it is still perpetuating that unsafe environment,” she said.

She has urged students heading back out to school to remember to look out for each other and be “upstanders” when it comes to bullying.

