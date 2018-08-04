Golf: Cayman wins first ever Caribbean Championship in five stroke victory

Trailing five strokes entering the final round of play Friday (3 August) Cayman’s national men’s golfers fought back to win the Cayman Islands Golf Association’s (CIGA) first ever Hoerman Cup at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships held at the North Sound Golf Club.

Cayman finished +19 over-par for the tournament and -3 under-par for the day based on the average of the top four of six individual scores. Day three leader Trinidad & Tobago fell to third (+27) with Dominican Republic claiming second overall (+24).

Team Cayman were led by both national champion Payten Wight, who shot a final round -2 under-par 69, and Under-15 Caribbean Junior champion Aaron Jarvis, who finished the round shooting -1 under-par 70.

“I can’t describe, it’s awesome, first Hoerman Cup, and it’s on home soil. All our hard work, and it paid off. Last night, Erick spoke to us, and said just play your game. It’s a dream come true, to do it for my country, it’s amazing” said Wight.

The duo, along with Andrew Jarvis’ bounce back performance of -2 under-par 69 in the final round, along with Brian Ross (+7 overall, final round 73) gave Cayman four golfers in the top 10 of the individual standings. Jarvis said the win was special.

“I couldn’t be so happy for the team, we played so well this week. This is my fifth Hoerman Cup, I finished the round strong today compared to yesterday. Today was just, go out, play golf, and have some fun.”

TT’s Wan Joo Lee shot a final round +1 over-par 72 to finish -5 under-par to finish atop the men’s individual standings.

Puerto Rico solidified their dominant performance to claim the George Teale Trophy finished -5 under-par for the day and -6 under-par for the tournament. The team was led by 18-year old Valeria Pacheco who shot a final round -5 under-par 66 to finish -4 under-par for the tournament. This was the Puerto Rican’s first Caribbean title in this, her fifth appearance.

“It means a lot, this is a great tournament, and there’s a lot of great players. I’m just happy I got out here and played as good as I did” said Pacheco.

Pacheco, and TT’s Joo Lee, were the only two golfers to finish under-par for the tournament. The Puerto Rican women took four of the top six spots in the individual standings.

Cayman’s top female performer was Caribbean junior champion Holly McLean who shot a final round 79 to finish +34 over-par, good for 15th overall. Cayman finished 6th overall in the George Teale standings with a combined +72 over-par.

Click here to view all the results.

