Golf: Jarvis’ round three 68 sets up exciting finale for Hoerman Cup title

Under-15 Caribbean champion Aaron Jarvis’ round three 68 propelled Cayman’s national men’s golf team into second place of the Hoerman Cup standings Thursday (2 August) at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships held at the North Sound Golf Club.

Jarvis, 15, sits in a tie for fifth overall with an overall tournament score of +4 over-par.

Cayman’s Payten Wight and Brian Ross are neck-in-neck at seventh overall in the individual standings with a three-day score of +5 over-par. Both Wight and Ross shot a round three 73, as Cayman now sits+22 over-par, trailing Trinidad & Tobago by five strokes (+17). T & T’s Wan Joo Lee continues to lead the men’s individual standings with a round three best 67 and an overall score of -6 under-par. Of the 66 male players in contention, only Jarvis (68), Lee (67), and Jamaica’s William Knibbs (69) finished the round under-par.

Cayman’s Justin Hastings (14th, +11) says he’s confident the men can win their first title in Cayman Islands Golf Association history on the final day of play.

“I know we are good enough to beat these guys. If we use our course knowledge wisely, we are just as good of players as them, we can definitely give them a run for their money tomorrow.”

Cayman’s national women’s team sits in sixth overall with a combined score of +55 over-par, trailing leader Puerto Rico who are the only country under par in the George Teale Trophy standings at -1 under.

Cayman National champion Emily Ribbins played her best round of the tournament, shooting 79 to sit in a tie for 15th overall with a three-day score of +30 over-par. With the women’s group title all but decided, Ribbins said the team wants to finish strong on their home course.

“As cliche as it sounds, the goal is to do our best. We know the course so well, we just want to go out there and show that we do. I am so proud of my team, I am just excited to keep getting better. It’s just about remembering this is my course, and knowing I’ve hit these shots before, and being confident.”

In round three, Puerto Rico continued to dominate the course, with leader Valeria Pachecho (+1, round three 70) along with second place teammate Yudika Ann Rodriguez (+2, round three 69) finishing under par. Teammate Johany Rivera (+2 round three 73) cemented the trio’s status in the top three of the women’s individual standings. Pachecho says the final day is sure to be competitive as she rounds into form.

“I feel like I hit more consistent shots today. Yesterday, and the first day, I was a little off, but I feel better about today, and I’m excited about tomorrow.”

View all the results from the 2018 CAGC here.

