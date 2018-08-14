Golf: TB and J return as Koepka wins PGA Championships

28-year old Brooks Koepka won his second major of the 2018 PGA season, and the third of his career Sunday (12 August) at the 100th PGA Championships, hosted at the Bellerive Country Club in Town & Country, Missouri.

Z99 Morning Host Teri Bilewitch joins us to discuss the American’s strong season, and of course, the virtuoso performance of 42-year old Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods that saw him finish just two strokes behind Koepka with a career-best final round 64 at a major.

