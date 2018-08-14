Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Golf: TB and J return as Koepka wins PGA Championships

August 13, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

28-year old Brooks Koepka won his second major of the 2018 PGA season, and the third of his career Sunday (12 August) at the 100th PGA Championships, hosted at the Bellerive Country Club in Town & Country, Missouri.

Z99 Morning Host Teri Bilewitch joins us to discuss the American’s strong season, and of course, the virtuoso performance of 42-year old Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods that saw him finish just two strokes behind Koepka with a career-best final round 64 at a major.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: