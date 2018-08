Government says it registered a $201.1 million surplus for the first half of the year.

That’s $67 million more than expected.

In figures shared Friday (10 August) evening government said the gains were fueled in part by the better than expected performance from government revenues.

You can read the full report here: 2nd Quarter Financial Report ( 1 January to 30 June 2018) for the 2018 Financial Year

