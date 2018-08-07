Grant Thornton offers graduate scholarship programme

Local accounting firm Grant Thornton has set its sights on helping young Caymanians interested in accounting and they’ve launched a new scholarship programme to achieve this goal. They said the scholarships are aimed at helping students currently working towards a degree related to the financial industry. Grant Thornton managing partner Dara Keogh said it’s all about building Cayman’s youth.

“Qualified Caymanian accountants, once they go through the graduate recruitment program with Grand Thornton to go out into the global industry and get some global experience and of course we want ultimately for that person to come back to Cayman with really good experience and after having that international exposer to bring the goods back to the country,” he said.

The recipient of the 2018 programme is 20-year-old Alister Forsythe. Mr Forsythe is the first student to take a part in the new programme and has been pivotal in supporting the development of the programme to ensure it is the correct fit. He is currently studying Finance and Business Administration at the University of Alabama.

