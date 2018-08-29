GT landfill stabbing: NiCE worker hospitalised, teen in custody

A day at work turns into a violent affair for two men.

One man is nursing stab wounds Tuesday night (28 August) and another is in custody after a violent incident at the George Town landfill.

The men involved are employees enrolled in Government’s temporary seasonal work programme, known as the NiCE programme. It’s specifically aimed at giving temporary work opportunities to unemployed Caymanians or their spouses.

Both police and NiCE programme officials have launched investigations into the stabbing that happened at the Department of Environmental Health Seymour Drive, George Town facility. The reason behind the violent clash is yet to be determined, But NiCE Programme coordinator Levi Allen said the action will be taken. The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. The NiCE employees are tasked with cleaning the area and sprucing up the DEH facilities at the site.

According to the RCIPS the wounded man was sent to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. NiCE programme coordinator Levi Allen said his team is investigating. A 19-year-old suspect from West Bay is being held at the Detention Centre following the stabbing.

“We have a policy of zero tolerance for misbehavior on the project. We have recognised that many of these workers on the project have challenges in terms of their employability. They are advised of these policies at their orientation.”

He said it’s too early to say what the nature of the altercation was or what the outcome will be for the workers involved.

Mr. Allen said the action to be taken could be anything from counseling or in a case, of gross misconduct, dismissal from the project altogether. He said no background checks are done on participants. He said, “The purpose of the project is not to prevent access, but provide access for Caymanians. Even those with barriers to employment.” He also shared that work continued at the site after the incident and it will continue Wednesday.

Late Tuesday (28 August) the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure issued a statement on Tuesday’s incident said that “while today’s incident was unfortunate, over the past few years the NiCE programme has given a second chance to hundreds of persons, including those with barriers to employment.”

The Ministry said the programme has a strict code of conduct concerning behaviour “while on the job, which is explained to all potential workers at registration and orientation session. It also has a zero-tolerance attitude towards anti-social behaviour.”

To read the full statement click the link: Media Statement – Ministry CPI NiCE Summer Project altercation – 28 Aug 2018w

