A high-speed chase through George Town Friday night (3 August) ends in the arrest of a man.
He is facing drug-related offences.
According to an RCIPS released Saturday (4 August) the drama unfolded around 9 p.m., when police received information that a man was in a parking lot on Smith Road behaving suspiciously.
When they approached, the man drove out of the parking lot. He failed to stop for the police even though they signaled with lights and sirens.
According to various videos on social media, the man drove toward the Prospect area with police in pursuit and the RCIPS chopper providing aerial support.
Police say the man was seen throwing items outside the vehicle while being pursued. The chase ended in the Smith Road area and the man was arrested. They also seized his vehicle.
The RCIPS says there were no injuries or damages as a result of this incident.
Police say they searched the man’s house and a quantity of ganja and other paraphernalia were recovered.
The matter is still under police investigation.
High speed chase ends in drug arrest in GT
August 4, 2018
