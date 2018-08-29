Tomlinson Furniture
Joe Avary returns with the Cayman Islands weather forecast for 28-29 August

August 28, 2018
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Scattered showers and some thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level low lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in the Cayman area moving towards the west.
 
 
 
 

  • Tue

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to southeasterly 10 to 15 knots during the day, 5 to 10 knots at night.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Wed

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Easterly 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Thu

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeasterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Fri

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeasterly 5 to 10 knots during the morning becoming east to southeast by evening.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sat

    89°F
    77°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

