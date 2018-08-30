Tomlinson Furniture
Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast for 29-30 August

August 29, 2018
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Isolated showers and some thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in the Cayman area moving towards the west.
 
 
 
 

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 30% chance of showers and some thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 30% chance of showers and some thunder.

    WINDS

    East to southeasterly 5 to 10 knots becoming east to northeast by evening.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to northeasterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder.

    WINDS

    East to northeasterly 5 to 10 knots during the morning becoming east to southeast by evening.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sat

    Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder.

    89°F
    77°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts in and around showers.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Sun

    Cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and some thunder.

    89°F
    77°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and some thunder.

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts in and around showers.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

