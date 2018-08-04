Kirkconnell: No deal yet on cruise berthing facility piers; report is “fake news”

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell says Government has not reached a deal to begin construction on the piers as part of the proposed cruise berthing facility.

He says work on the project will not begin in a few weeks, according to a statement issued Friday (3 August).



He dismisses a media report to the contrary as “fake news.”



Cayman News Service recently published a report that Government could begin work soon and that tenants at Royal Watler terminal were not being offered a chance to extend leases at the facility.

The Minister says that also is not true and said Government has been as open as can be about the procurement process relating to the project.

A Cayman News Service reporter told Cayman 27 she would send a response to the Minister’s statement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

