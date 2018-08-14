LA heads to Cayman Brac: Parade, ceremony planned

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush says preparations are in full swing for next month’s LA sitting in Cayman Brac.

He said those on the bigger of the two sister islands are in for a treat as the legislature marks the 50th anniversary of the first Cayman Brac sitting. Mr. Bush said a parade has been planned for the event and he’s invited dignitaries to be part of the celebrations.

“I am hoping to have some overseas representation from Jamaica, who has always had a great connection in the past, over the years with Cayman Brac. Cayman Bracers went to school, some married, some lived there and moved between the two islands,” said Mr. Bush.

The actual LA sitting is planned for 5 September through 7 September. Mr. Bush said the cost for the LA sitting and the accompanying events are still being worked on.

