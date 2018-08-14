Tomlinson Furniture
LA heads to Cayman Brac: Parade, ceremony planned

August 13, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush says preparations are in full swing for next month’s LA sitting in Cayman Brac.
He said those on the bigger of the two sister islands are in for a treat as the legislature marks the 50th anniversary of the first Cayman Brac sitting. Mr. Bush said a parade has been planned for the event and he’s invited dignitaries to be part of the celebrations.
“I am hoping to have some overseas representation from Jamaica, who has always had a great connection in the past, over the years with Cayman Brac. Cayman Bracers went to school, some married, some lived there and moved between the two islands,” said Mr. Bush.

The actual LA sitting is planned for 5 September through 7 September. Mr. Bush said the cost for the LA sitting and the accompanying events are still being worked on.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

