Leaders announced for new Coast Guard and Customs, Border Control agencies

Government announces the men in charge of the soon-to-be-created agencies tasked with protecting our borders at a press conference Monday (27 August.) The senior leadership for Cayman’s Coast Guard and the merged customs and border control were announced, “all of the top spots in the Coast Guard are to be filled by loyal Caymanians,” said Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

The Coast Guard is expected to be up and running in January. As for the cost? The Premier said it has all been accounted for in the current budget cycle.

“We have a two year budget as you are aware of, so we knew this was coming down the track, most of these costs will come into effect in the second year of this two year budget cycle,” said Premier McLaughlin.

The Cayman Islands Coast Guard will operate independently, but report to the Commissioner of Police. The leaders selected for the new agencies are Charles Clifford, who has been tapped Director of Customs and Border control, Robert Scotland, who was appointed to be Commander, and Leo Anglin as the Lieutenant Commander will lead the Coast Guard.

