Leaders of the new Coast Guard, Customs and Border Control agencies are up for the task

The men at the helm of Cayman’s coast guard and the merged Customs and border control agency say they are up for the challenge. Their appointments were announced at a media conference Monday afternoon (27 August.) Three Caymanians are heading-up Cayman’s new law enforcement and protection agencies and they said their combined experience and knowledge give them the tools to tackle the task at hand. One of the men that will be leading the new agencies, with over 9 years of versatile law enforcement experience, is Leo Anglin. He said he is looking forward to his new task as lieutenant commander of Cayman’s Coast Guard.

“Giving the new commitment of 40 personnel just makes my job a little easier but a little more diversified. I can focus on the key areas with the border protection, I can train my staff a lot better, be better equip and to deal with a daily task at hand,” said Mr. Anglin.

Mr. Anglin was among those who also assisted the search for the five boaters lost at sea in 2016 and he said back then it was not easy.

“Giving those times with operating with the 14 personnel was very challenging,” said Mr. Anglin.

Commissioner of Police Derek Bryne said with the Coast Guard and the Customs and Border Control agencies the waters around all three islands will be well protected.

“This will allow us to provide a 24/7 three, six, five response capability across the island including the sister islands,” said Commissioner Bryne.

Soon to be Director of Customs and border control Charles Clifford said he’s grateful to support the safety of Cayman.

“It’s an exciting opportunity the merge of customs and immigration, there’s gonna be a lot of opportunity for staff within the merge organization but in terms of our focus going forward, from those traditional gatekeepers approach to an intelligence risk management approach,” said Mr. Clifford.

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart gave his endorsement of Mr. Clifford, Leo Anglin and Robert Scotland in leading the new customs and border control and the coast guard agencies.

“Looking at those three gentlemen this afternoon I say we are going to be in a safe pair of hands with the leader this effort to try and improve our security and make Cayman a safer place and keep our borders safe for us all,” said Minister McTaggart.

The three men are expected to take on their new roles starting 1 January 2019. On Tuesday (28 August) Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller congratulated the new appointees and gave his support for the agencies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

