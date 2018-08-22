Liebaers says there’s no conflict with beneficial ownership and privacy laws

With data protection laws scheduled to be proclaimed in March of next year, Deputy Ombudsman, Information Rights Division, Jan Liebaers says beneficial ownership provisions and the protection of privacy are not necessarily in conflict with each other.

When questioned possible clashes between legislation requiring the public sharing of business data and those requiring the protection of that data, Mr. Liebaers said they weren’t necessarily related.

“If you have government sanctioned legislation in place, relating to beneficial ownership, well that is simply a legal obligation. At which point that other law will be a basis for processing the data. So data protection itself does not prevent the disclosure or the non-disclosure of beneficial owners,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

