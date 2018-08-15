Local Indians commemorate India’s 72nd Independence Day

Cayman is home to over 70 various nationalities, including those from India.

With more than 1100 work permit holders here Indians are Cayman’s 6th largest foreign nationality. It is no surprise when it comes to celebrating events like India’s Independence Day those native to that country join together to mark the event. For Treats General Manager Raj Kasthuri India’s Independence Day is significant to all Indians no matter where they live.

“We got this independence through our freedom fighters who fought hard for our way. Through this independence we got our rights and freedoms to live in our country and proud to say we are Indian,” said Mr. Kasthuri. India officially marks its 72nd Independence Day tomorrow (15 August,) but celebrations commenced Tuesday (14 August) for Indians around the world.

