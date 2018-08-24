Tomlinson Furniture
Long-delayed John Gray High School project could be finished by 2021

August 24, 2018
Kevin Morales
The education Minister says she wants the long-delayed John Gray High School project finished in 2021.

 
Shells of buildings on the future site of the high school have sat for nearly a decade as previous governments did not have the money to finish the project. 
 
Government recently met with contractors interested in bidding on one of three projects in the area. They include completion of the JGHS campus, refurbishing the George Hicks site and demolishing the current CIFEC site.    
   
The minister says the high school plans have changed from what they once were. 
 
“We are moving from the open space floor to an academy for some sections but also the traditional classroom,” she said. “In addition, they are going to get a sweep of sports facilities.” 
 
It’s expected that an outline business case for the projects will be presented to cabinet next month. The procurement process is expected to begin in October. 
