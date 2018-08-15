Longtime educator Monica Bryan remembered

Tributes continue to pour in for 86-year-old educator Monica Bryan who passed away last week. The well-known teacher is remembered for her firm ways when it came to school work and ensuring those under her care reached their academic goals. Mrs. Bryan started teaching in 1961 here in Cayman, she was the mother of three kids and a grandmother of 7, but throughout her time here she was a mentor to countless.

“My mom Mrs. Bryan was a great influence in the community, she arrived here many years ago in Cayman and started as a teacher in 1961,” said Joy Oremule, Mrs. Bryan daughter.

Mrs. Bryan was a teacher who taught many well-known faces Cayman, from lawmakers like Hon. Ezzard Miller, acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson to twins Christopher and David Wight.

“Mrs. Bryan was a big part of our life in those days and she was a great teacher,” said David Wight, George Town lawmaker. Mr. Wight said he still holds Mrs. Bryan in high esteem and the last time they spoke, she reminded him of all the trouble he and his brother gave her in school.

“We saw her and she was joking with us as she remembered us as students and she always tell the jokes about us as twins cause as twins we used to be sometimes mischievous,” said Mr. Wight.

Ms. Oremule said her mother had great memories with the twins and would often share stories about them.

“She spoke highly of those two, they were the two people who tried to play tricks on her in class cause they were twins.”

Christopher Wight shared one of those stories with us.

“David told Mrs. Bryan, Mrs. Bryan can I go to the bathroom and she goes, but David you already went and he put his hand over his mouth and goes no, no that was Christopher. But he hid the tooth that was missing.”

Mellony Bryan-Waugh said her mother will be remembered by the lives she has contributed to.

“It’s one of those things she will be missed, it’s a big loss for us but we are hearted to know that mommy touch so much lives,” said Mrs. Bryan-Waugh.

Mrs. Bryan’s funeral is planned for the 25 August at the St George’s Anglican Church.

