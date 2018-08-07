Tomlinson Furniture
Man faces 8 charges following police chase

August 6, 2018
Kevin Morales
A 24-year-old George Town man appears in court Monday (6 August) after leading police on a chase throughout the capital on Friday (3 August) night.

Darren Goodall faces eight charges overall.

Police say around 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a parking lot on Smith Road where they received a report of a man behaving suspiciously.

They say Mr. Goodall fled when officers arrived.

Pursuing officers followed him toward Prospect and say he threw items out of the car before the chase ended near Smith Road.

Police say they found ganja and paraphernalia after searching his house.

He’s been charged with two counts of dangerous driving, possession of ganja, possession of ganja with intent, failing to comply, possession of criminal property, possession of utensil and possession of restricted weapon.

He was given bail today and returns to court on 21 August.

About the author

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

