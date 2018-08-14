Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News Politics

Miller calls on Gov’t to use surplus to fund education

August 13, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

As government registers its surplus one MLA is calling for those extra dollars to be pumped into education. Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says he wants more funding for teachers to get salary increases and to help the Education Council execute its plans to help improve local education standards.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: