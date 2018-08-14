As government registers its surplus one MLA is calling for those extra dollars to be pumped into education. Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says he wants more funding for teachers to get salary increases and to help the Education Council execute its plans to help improve local education standards.
Miller calls on Gov’t to use surplus to fund education
August 13, 2018
1 Min Read
