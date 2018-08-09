Tomlinson Furniture
Miller: Installation of the AstroTurf at the Edna Moyle Primary to start soon

August 8, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said the installation of the astroturf at the Edna Moyle Primary will be starting soon. Last month Mr. Miller and the Education Ministry had opposing viewpoints on the installation of the material, but he said they met on 25 July and they agreed to a way forward for the damaged playing field. Mr. Miller said he was satisfied with the decision they made at the meeting. He said they agreed to have the playing field ready for the new school term.

“The Port authorities have generously donated the port fees for the project so we’re very appreciated of that, the Minister of Education has given us a letter to get it cleared through Customs, we’ve decided to move forward with the product that we have and to use it and put the four-lane track around it so the children can have a proper playing field and a place to train athletics, come next school year,” said Mr. Miller.

 

