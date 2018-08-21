Miller says Cayman needs to pay attention to building trade skills

Lawmaker Ezzard Miller said he’s taking a motion to the LA seeking to increase funding for the education. He said there’s a skills gap in Cayman, that local schools have to address in their curriculum.

“What we’ll also like to see is more civics taught in schools, more Cayman history taught in schools and we believe that there is deportment for children to learn how to conduct themselves in certain environments. How to take care of themselves, how to dress properly how to treat women properly,” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller said students need to be prepared for their future and giving them practical skills will help do that.

“I believe we need to identify those children that have the technical ability and we need to guide them in their last two years of high school and we should be producing graduates from high school that are plumbers, electricians, air condition technicians,” said Mr. Miller.

He said he believes that doing all the labour before getting trade skills related jobs, are unnecessary.

“The way the industry has structured the requirements for exams specifically for plumbing and electrical is that you have to work two years in the field digging trenches and chipping concrete walls before you can do the exam,” said Mr. Miller.

He said digging those trenches and building those concrete walls shouldn’t prevent these students from getting a job fresh out of school.

“That has nothing to do with passing the exam we need to remove that impediment so the children graduating from high school can go and be journeyman plumber or a wire man electrition,” said Mr. Miller.

He said right now money is an issue for some of these things to be done and he’s trying to address that.

“The motion is simply to provide the funding for the government to do what they want to do, we happen to know that there’s no money in the budget,” said Mr. Miller.

The motion is seconded by Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders and will be debated in the next sitting of the LA. Mr. Miller said if his motion is passed, he is recommending teachers be paid a minimum wage of $5000 per month.

