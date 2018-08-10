Miller says his questions on Choudhury probe remain unanswered

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says his questions about Governor Anwar Choudhury remain unanswered.

Mr. Choudhury was withdrawn from the post in June as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office investigated complaints against him.

It was described as a temporary withdrawal.

Neither the FCO nor the Governor’s Office has shared any other information with the public about the circumstances.

Mr. Miller recently wrote to acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson and UK Overseas Territories Minister Lord Ahmad about the situation. They responded to him last week.

“Mr. Manderson letter was again a no-nothing letter it did not add anything to the argument. Unfortunately, he did not answer any questions that I asked in the letter, but I did my job and that’s where it is and we will leave it there,” said Mr. Miller.

No deadline for the investigation’s close has been given.

