Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Environment News

MRCU forms advisory board

August 30, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

Over the next several months, the Mosquito Research and Control Unit says it will hash out a plan for elimination of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito here in Cayman and it has established an advisory board to make it happen.

According to Government Information Services the board consists of eight members and they will provide the MRCU with input to plan the eradicate the mosquito.

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said nearly $800,000 has been set aside for the eradication process through the financial year 2019.

The first meeting of the board was held Wednesday (29 August.)

The board is expected to meet quarterly.

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: