MRCU forms advisory board

Over the next several months, the Mosquito Research and Control Unit says it will hash out a plan for elimination of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito here in Cayman and it has established an advisory board to make it happen.

According to Government Information Services the board consists of eight members and they will provide the MRCU with input to plan the eradicate the mosquito.

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said nearly $800,000 has been set aside for the eradication process through the financial year 2019.

The first meeting of the board was held Wednesday (29 August.)

The board is expected to meet quarterly.

