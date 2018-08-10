Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News Politics

NAU direct deposits: Harris says “It’s proceeding well”

August 9, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government seeks a way to make it easier to pay landlords housing tenants receiving rent assistance.
More than 100 property owners are in the process of joining on to the Needs Assessment Unit’s direct deposit initiative.
Acting Human Resources Minister Austin Harris says it’s part of efforts to improve efficiency and consistency in payments.
In the past, some landlords have refused to rent to tenants receiving NAU assistance, saying it took too long to receive rent.

Mr. Harris said this initiative will solve that issue.

“As part of these plans, such landlords will be required to submit certain banking details to NAU in order to effect electronic rental payments,” he told Cayman 27.

He said NAU landlords are advised to contact NAU Executive Officer Ellen Ebanks (244-7229) for further instructions.

The acting Minister said the system should be online from 1 September.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: