NAU direct deposits: Harris says “It’s proceeding well”

Government seeks a way to make it easier to pay landlords housing tenants receiving rent assistance.

More than 100 property owners are in the process of joining on to the Needs Assessment Unit’s direct deposit initiative.

Acting Human Resources Minister Austin Harris says it’s part of efforts to improve efficiency and consistency in payments.

In the past, some landlords have refused to rent to tenants receiving NAU assistance, saying it took too long to receive rent.

Mr. Harris said this initiative will solve that issue.

“As part of these plans, such landlords will be required to submit certain banking details to NAU in order to effect electronic rental payments,” he told Cayman 27.

He said NAU landlords are advised to contact NAU Executive Officer Ellen Ebanks (244-7229) for further instructions.

The acting Minister said the system should be online from 1 September.

