Need hatchling advice? Call DOE’s turtle hotline (938-NEST)

August 7, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A family discovers sea turtle hatchlings in a plant pot over the weekend, and after a call to the DOE’s turtle hotline, they were able to release them to the sea.

No one knows how these baby sea turtles ended up in the planter. They were released that evening just before sundown.

Research Officer Janice Blumenthal said they did the right thing by seeking advice from the Department of Environment’s turtle hotline.

This visual aid shows the difference between sea turtles and hickatees

“One of the first things that we check is whether they are sea turtle hatchlings, or freshwater turtle hatchlings, the easiest way to tell the difference is, sea turtle hatchlings have flippers, paddle like flippers for swimming, and freshwater turtle hatchlings have little feet with tiny toes and claws,” said Ms. Blumenthal.

The DOE’s turtle hotline number is 938-NEST.





Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

