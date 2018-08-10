Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Environment News Weather

New Coral Reef Early Warning System in action at CCMI

August 9, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

A new, state of the art oceanographic monitoring station is now in place along Little Cayman’s north coast.

Central Caribbean Marine Institute’s next-generation ‘Coral Reef Early Warning System’ buoy tracks vital information that may further scientific understanding of factors impacting our coral reefs.

“Consider it as a fine-tuned canary in the coal mine,” said CCMI Director of Operations John Clamp.

He told Cayman 27 CCMI’s newest CREWS buoy is collecting information vital to the health of coral reefs.

CCMI staffers install the new CREWS buoy in 50 feet of water on Little Cayman’s north coast

“It’s going to give us information with respect to the health of the reefs, water quality issues, temperature, ocean acidification, and it also has an atmospheric package so we are looking at the atmospheric conditions as well,” explained Mr. Clamp.

30% smaller than its predecessor, Mr. Clamp says the new CREWS unit is easier to maintain and features some sophisticated technology upgrades.

“We will also be deploying ADCP which is an acoustic Doppler current profiler, so that actually lets us look at the movement of the water as well, so it’s a significant upgrade from the previous station,” he said.

Moored in 50 feet of water about a quarter mile from CCMI’s Little Cayman research station, the CREWS buoy will feed into a much larger network that includes monitoring stations around the world.

Previous CCMI CREWS buoys have monitored local conditions since 2009.

“If we have that historical context and we also have the context of the other stations, we can build up a very important picture,” said Mr. Clamp of the reaches of the global network. “That way managers and researchers in the marine environment at least can start to look at programs that might mitigate certain issues with respect to the current environment whether that’s global warming or sea level rise, or fish population, or the health of the reef. It’s a component that will add to that story.”

Near real-time data is available to the general public via the ‘LIVE Datacenter’ app, bringing the health of our reefs closer than ever to our fingertips.

“You will actually be able to dial up wind speed, the water direction, the current, the pH values by actually dialing into a link on your cell phone,” said Mr. Clamp.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: