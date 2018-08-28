NiCE workers want permanent work

Whether you view the NICE programme as a step-up or a handout, workers want the public to know it certainly helps fill a hole in their pocket.

Debra Johnson told Cayman 27 what she planned to do once she was paid.

“I’m going to pay my water bill, my light bill. Probably buying a phone to keep in touch, because you know, they always dropping and so forth.”

Gratitude aside though, another worker, Darcy Ruth Bush, says she wants something more sustainable.

“We do need full-time work. We are grateful for the extra work. Usually, we only get two weeks at Christmas. This week we got two extra weeks and I am grateful for that. And if it were permanently, I would be glad to do it,” she said.

It is a view shared by Ms. Johnson.

“We don’t only need two times for the year. We need work like this all the time. We are willing to work. It’s not that everybody doesn’t want to work. We want to work. So once we can get it, we good. We can help ourselves so far.”

Neil Powery said the programme kept him out of trouble.

“Today, I am so grateful to know that I am able to get back in for the second week. Because of my ambition, my willingness, my pride. This is beneficial help to me today and it could be of future beneficial help.”

Mr. Rayburn Ebanks thought the programme should run every day if possible.

“It is necessary. There are so many people that are poor and who really need it. If government could afford it. It would be very handy for everybody,” he said.

But he may not get that wish. NiCE programme director, Levi Allen, confirmed there are no plans at this moment to make the programme permanent.

