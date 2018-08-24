Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

No word on Wong, Ministry yet to confirm his status

August 23, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Still no word on the employment status of Assistant Chief Immigration officer Garfield “Gary” Wong.
On Wednesday (22 August) Mr. Wong was found guilty of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. The charges stem from a 2013 car crash.
After the court’s decision Cayman 27 reached out to the Immigration Department for details on his status with the Government department.
Government Information Services personnel promised to get back to us with an update, but none was forthcoming then. Thursday (23 August) we again reached out again to the Department for an update and we were told one would be provided. Late in the evening we were told a response will be provided Friday (24 August) morning instead. Mr. Wong is set to be sentenced on 18 September.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

